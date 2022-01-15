Taimur Ali Khan’s viral video: The son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan. attracts everyone’s attention with his adorable looks. The internet has once again been won over by little Nawab Taimur. In an old video that went viral recently, the little one struggles to get an ice cream cone from a Turkish ice cream vendor. Taimur can be seen engaging with a Turkish ice cream vendor in a previously unseen video uploaded on social media by a fan page. The salesman tries to deceive Taimur by handing over the cone in his typical style. Even though this little catch-and-hold ice cream game is entertaining, the star kid is unhappy when the vendor continues to trick him by just giving him the cone without the scoop.Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' on 48th Birthday, Fans Love His Gangster Avatar

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taimur ali khan (@taimuralikhanpataudithenawab)

Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Kunal Kemmu's 'Caption Master'? Their Comments Reveal It All

The vendor then delivers the Chhota Nawab a large portion of the ice cream scoop, which elicits a smile from him. Many social media users commented on the video with heart emojis and expressed their admiration for him. The outdated footage appears to be from a mall although the specific date and location are unknown. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Is New Year Ready With Her Red Pyjamas, Enjoys ‘The last supper’ With Saif, Soha and Kunal

The Pataudi mansion hosted a movie night on Friday as revealed by Kareena Kapoor. While promoting the new animated picture ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ the Bodyguard fame made the sweet confession and experimented with monster filters on the internet.

Watch this space for more updates!