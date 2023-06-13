Home

Even We Deserve a Friend Like Mouni Roy! Check Her Birthday Post For Disha Patani

Mouni Roy made a beatiful birthday post for her new be Disha Patani and it's the best example of girl friendship on the internet.

Mouni Roy's birthday post for Disha Patani (Photo: Instagram/ Mouni Roy)

Happy Birthday, Disha Patani: Actor Disha Patani turned 30 this year and celebrated her special day with her family and loved ones. Her best friend Mouni Roy took to social media to share a long and lovable birthday post for her. The actor cherished her newly created bond with Disha and shared many photos of them posing and having fun together.

Mouni wrote how Disha has come like a breath of fresh air in her life and her energy has filled her life with positivity and goodness. The Brahmastra star praised Mouni for ‘bringing joy’ to her life and for ‘inspiring countless hearts.’ She then went on to appreciate her for her simplicity. Mouni wrote, “In such a short span of time, we have forged a bond that feels like it has been nurtured over a lifetime. Your kindness, loyalty, and genuine love have touched my heart in ways I never thought possible (sic).”

The actor further wished the best for her bestie. She talked about having a life filled with ‘laughter, adventures, and cherished memories.’ Check out Mouni’s special birthday post for Disha here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Disha too shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations from the last night. She dropped a few photos in which her family members, her team, and friends including Krishna Shroff were seen posing with her.

Meanwhile, Disha’s ex-boyfriend, Tiger Shroff also wished her on the big day. The actor took to his Instagram stories to drop a throwback picture and wished her success and luck. He wrote a small note on the picture that read, “Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always… happy birthday (sic).”

Our hearty wishes to Disha!

