Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and Anand Raaj starrer film Andaman gives hope to independent filmmakers through its unique distribution plan. Helmed by director Smita Singh and produced by 8 Pillar Motion Pictures, the film was released independently on an open theatre platform after facing release hiccups. Director Smita Singh and writer-actor Anand Raaj recently got candid about their unique distribution plan in a media interaction.Also Read - Sanjay Mishra Reunites With Ranvir Shorey And Raghav Juyal For Hasal

The film allows the audience to become a partner in the profit of the film. Writer, actor and producer Anand Raaj explained the same and said, “This is a very special and unique distribution plan which we have created after constant failure of ideas and rejections from production houses. Finally, we came up with the new idea where the audience can also become the profit partner and earn money after watching the film. We were always been asked why one should watch our film as it doesn’t have a big name. So then we came up with this idea which will involve our audience as brand ambassadors. This will attract them to the film. But marketing this idea is a real challenge for us. But I’m very surprised to share that I’m getting very strong and positive responses. I think I’ll have to strengthen and improve my website as the traffic is constantly increasing.” Also Read - Asha Parekh Feels Her Vacation With Helen, Waheeda Rahman Was More Like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Sharing about the same Smita Singh says, “I have always seen independent filmmakers facing helplessness in releasing the film and making it reachable to the audiences. I think this is a new way out for new filmmakers. Andaman film’s unique distribution plan is giving hope to new filmmakers. I’m extremely grateful for receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics which was very unexpected for my first film that too on an independent platform.” Also Read - Cyclone Amphan Alert: First Cyclone of Season is Here And These States Are to be Affected

Singh further adds, “The film talks about a failed IAS aspirant who is going through a lot while working as Panchayat Secretary in Bhulanpur, who is made the “In-charge” of its quarantine centre. As Panchayat Secretary, he is made to know his position in the hierarchy by the local politician and create hurdles in his path. I’m getting a lot of positive responses in the last 3 days from all over and how they are relating themselves. People are liking the film and also support us to propagate the film to others. So I feel this is a kind of a successful model that can help new filmmakers to get rid of the feeling of helplessness in terms of releasing their film. A lot of people are earning through this film which I’m actually happy about.”