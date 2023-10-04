Mukesh Bhatt On Rahul Roy And Anu Aggarwal Starrer Aashiqui

Home

‘Everybody started taking ownership of Aashiqui’: Mukesh Bhatt On Rahul Roy-Anu Aggarwal’s Romantic Saga

Back in 1990, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori came together for Aashiqui. The project shared the tale of two lovers who fight their destiny to be together.

Mukesh Bhatt on Aashiqui. (Image Credits: Instagram)

We all are familiar with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal’s starrer musical romantic drama, Aashiqui. Released on July 27, 1990, the project turned out to be a massive box-office success. Recently, the distributors of the movie, Vishesh Films published a public notice stating that people should not trust any individual or company making any claims about the movie. Now, Mukesh Bhatt has opened up about the reason behind the decision during an interaction with Hindustan Times.

Mukesh Bhatt On Ownership Of Aashiqui

Mukesh Bhatt revealed that several people were attempting to use Aashiqui for various reasons. He said, “Different people started saying things like ‘we are writing…we are composing the songs’. A lot of things started circulating on social media about Aashiqui 3’s music. Then someone said that so and so has been roped in for the project.”

Mukesh Bhatt said that it was concerning that everybody started taking ownership of Aashiqui. Hence, he thought that it was extremely crucial to put a red flag and make it clear that nothing could be announced regarding the franchise without the approval of the banner as they are the intellectual property holders.

“Everybody started taking ownership of Aashiqui, which was alarming. They were talking on their own. That’s when I thought it was very important for me to put a red flag and put it across that nothing can be finalised or nothing can be announced without the approval of the banner because we are the IP (Intellectual property) holders of the franchise. As the creative team of the Aashiqui franchise, the approvals need to come from us,” he said.

When asked if there were any creative differences with the T-Series owned by Bhushan Kumar, Mukesh Bhatt denied the speculations. He disclosed that Bhushan Kumar was a part of the first and second installments, so he will surely be a part of Aashiqui 3. He said, “Just like Aashiqui is incomplete without me, it cannot be made without them.”

About Aashiqui

Aashiqui revolves around two lovers who overcome numerous hurdles to be together. Along with the movie, the melodious tracks from the film include Jaane Jigar Jaaneman, Main Duniya Bhula Doonga, Bas Ek Sanam Chaahiye, Nazar Ke Saamne, Tuu Meri Zindagi Hai and Dheere Dheere. The venture also starred Deepak Tijori, Avtar Gill, Tom Alter, Reema Lagoo, Homi Wadia and Mushtaq Khan in pivotal roles.

The makers came up with the second installment of the franchise in 2013, Aashiqui 2. With Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, the film turned out to be a box-office success despite featuring newcomers.

