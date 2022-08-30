Delhi: Actor Ashish Suyal, who will star in a web show with actor Rasika Dugal opened up about his experience in the industry. Ashish gave an insight on his upcoming project and said, “I worked on a web show with Rasika Dugal ma’am, that is going to release soon. The show is in the post-production stage. Nishtha ma’am and Dhaval sir’s vision is amazing, and this show is something you have never seen before. I’m not sure if I can give too many details of the project, but yes, you’ll get to know about it soon.”Also Read - OU Results 2022: Osmania University B.Com, BBA Semester Result Out on osmania.ac.in| Direct Link Here

Ashish gave an insight into the type of roles he wanted to play and how he has no hunger for a lead role. I want to be a part of the stories that the world needs. Our lives have been filled with amusing people who are the main character in their stories. These are the people I want to portray on the screen.

Talking about his rapport and working experience with Rasika Dugal, he said, "Rasika ma'am is very sweet, working with her was an amazing experience, every day on set was new learning for me." Apart from Rasika ma'am, Ujjwal Chopra sir, Uday Chandra sir and many experienced actors are a part of the show. I was fortunate to work with them and learn technical aspects of acting."

Sharing about how theatre has helped him in his film journey, he said, ” I consider myself very lucky that I found theatre at a very early stage in my life. I started theatre when I was 16, and coming from Delhi University’s theatre culture I feel I’ve been very disciplined about my craft as an actor. I realised that acting is not just going on stage and speaking a few lines; acting is more than that.”