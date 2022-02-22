Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. who started off 2022 on a high note by becoming the richest person in the world, has reportedly found a new partner. Musk, whose current net worth is estimated to be $233 billion, is reportedly dating 27-year-old Australian actress Natasha Bassett. As per a report on DailyMail, Bassett has fallen for Musk’s brain and not his ‘bank balance’.Also Read - Meet Elon Musk's New Girlfriend, 27-Year-Old Australian Actress Natasha Bassett | See Pics

The rumour mills are running overtime and the word on the street is that Bassett is in love with Musk. She was spotted leaving Musk’s private jet ‘Gulfstream’ in Los Angeles, US. “Bassett has been seeing Elon for some time. They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes,” the report quoted a source as saying. Also Read - 40 SpaceX Starlink Satellites Destroyed by Geomagnetic Storm

For the uninitiated, Bassett was born in Australia and worked there as an actress, screenwriter and a director. She played the role of Britney Spears in her biopic Britney Ever After which premiered in 2017. Her 2014 short film titled Kite, which she wrote and directed, was accepted into the Rhode Island International Film Festival. Also Read - India Rejects Tesla's Call For Tax Benefits: Report

That’s not all – Bassett will also be seen as legendary singer Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in an upcoming biopic. “She’s gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he’s so smart and interesting to be around,” the source that spoke to DailyMail added.

She and Elon “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together,” added the source.

What are your thoughts on the new couple? Sound off in the comments below.