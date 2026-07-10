Evil Dead Burn Twitter review: Sebastien Vaniček’s film earns praise for its brutal horror and gore; fans call it ‘Carnage with…’

Evil Dead Burn has made a bloody first impression online, with horror fans praising its relentless pace, graphic violence and inventive kills. Many viewers believe the Infested director has delivered a thrilling new chapter in the iconic horror franchise.

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Evil Dead Burn Twitter review (PC: IMDb)

The first social media reactions to Evil Dead Burn are finally here and horror fans seem thrilled by what they have watched. Directed by Sébastien Vaniček, the latest chapter in the iconic horror franchise is already receiving praise for its relentless violence, terrifying atmosphere and inventive action sequences. Early viewers have described the film as a brutal rollercoaster that stays true to the spirit of the franchise while introducing a fresh story and intense visuals. If the first reactions are any indication, Evil Dead Burn could become another memorable addition to one of horror cinema’s most beloved franchises.

What are fans saying about Evil Dead Burn?

The first wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) has been overwhelmingly positive. Horror lovers have praised the film’s fast-paced storytelling, graphic gore and frightening Deadite action. One viewer wrote that the movie “delivers exactly what you want: non-stop carnage with peak bloodshed, creative kills and turns up the brutality. One hell of a ride. Groovy as hell.” The reaction perfectly captures what many longtime fans expect from an Evil Dead film.

Another early viewer shared, “Just got out of the first screenings of Evil Dead Burn. Loved it. Loved all the ones before it old and new and can confirm this installment is just as crazy, brutal, violent, jumpy and as intense. Just madness from start to end.”

Another enthusiastic reaction read, “Evil Dead Burn rules. Granny is a diva! It’s so well done. Of course it’s nasty and mean but it’s also pretty funny. Sébastien Vaniček’s direction is so good. Loved all the ways the camera keeps moving. Some really fun shots. The sound design was great too. Some effects made me squirm. There are two really fun post-credit scenes so stay until the end.” These early reactions suggest that the film balances horrifying moments with the dark humour that has always been part of the franchise.

See users reaction on Evil Dead Burn here

EVIL DEAD BURN RULES. GRANNY IS A DIVA! It’s so well done. Of course, it’s nasty and mean BUT it’s also pretty funny. Sébastien Vaniček’s direction is so good. Loved all the ways the camera keeps moving. Some really fun shots. Also, the sound design was great. Some effects made… pic.twitter.com/A8pv6U84Am — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) July 9, 2026

#EvilDeadBurn — Brutal, relentless, terrifying and unapologetically wild and this is everything an Evil Dead fan could ask for. Sebastien Vanicek goes full throttle with relentless practical gore, insane set pieces and a career making turn from Souheila Yacoub. The car sequence… pic.twitter.com/itG2XCGjmd — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) July 9, 2026

Evil Dead Burn é a sequência mais séria e ambiciosa da franquia até hoje. Os deadites nunca estiveram tão sanguinários, e a mitologia original da franquia retorna de forma orgânica e sem recorrer a fan service ou nostalgia fácil. Tive a impressão que o filme quer te incendiar… pic.twitter.com/UY7e7Xuo18 — Lindley | Final Boy (@jlinzombie) July 10, 2026

that Evil Dead Burn post credit scene oh my GOD I FEEL ALIVEEEE pic.twitter.com/qavfJlylTz — (@BrowseHorror) July 10, 2026

O filme tem morte desde a primeira cena, enredo bom, desfecho ótimo. 10/10 (Evil Dead Burn) pic.twitter.com/8EQqhojtd7 — Nick Skell (@NickSkell) July 10, 2026

Just got out of the first screenings of Evil Dead Burn. LOVED IT.

Loved all the ones before it (old & new) and can confirm.. this installment is just as crazy, Brutal, violent, jumpy and as intense.

Just madness from start to end. @EvilDead pic.twitter.com/wpx3GYGOFK — James (@31285Jimbo) July 9, 2026

Showtime: #EvilDeadBurn ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½ delivers exactly what you want: non-stop carnage, creative kills, and turning up the brutality. One hell of a ride. Groovy as hell. pic.twitter.com/sJCDfvkBOk — Madesh (@alwaysmadesh) July 9, 2026

Hoagie Horror Review: Evil Dead Burn Evil Dead Burn is pure gore from start to finish. The horror is relentless, packed with grotesque practical effects, brutal kills, and nonstop intensity, with just a few well-timed comedy breaks to let you catch your breath. The Evil Dead… pic.twitter.com/MAyERNBXU0 — Anthony F Cicali III / Hoagie Casino (@EataHoagie) July 10, 2026

What is Evil Dead Burn about?

The 2026 supernatural horror film follows a grieving French woman who visits her estranged in-laws at a remote family farm hoping to reconnect with them. However, the reunion quickly turns into a terrifying fight for survival after the infamous Book of the Dead unleashes horrifying Deadites. The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan and Tandi Wright, who find themselves trapped in a nightmare filled with demonic possessions gruesome violence and shocking twists.

Director Sébastien Vaniček brings his signature gritty and claustrophobic filmmaking style to the project. Interestingly, franchise creator Sam Raimi personally selected Vaniček to direct the film after being impressed by his acclaimed French horror feature Infested released in 2023.

Why is the Evil Dead franchise so iconic?

The Evil Dead franchise remains one of the most influential names in supernatural horror. Created by Sam Raimi, the series has entertained audiences for more than four decades with its terrifying Deadites disturbing mythology surrounding the Necronomicon and unforgettable blend of horror dark comedy and outrageous gore.

The journey began with The Evil Dead (1981) before expanding with cult favourites like Evil Dead II (1987) and Army of Darkness (1992), which turned Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams into a horror icon. The franchise later returned with the brutal reboot Evil Dead (2013) followed by the successful Evil Dead Rise (2023). Now, Evil Dead Burn continues that legacy while introducing a completely new story and characters without losing the franchise’s trademark insanity.