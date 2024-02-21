Home

Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh, Known For Keith Bishop, Dies at 50

Ewen MacIntosh, known for his role in The Office, has passed away at the age of 50. The cause of his death is currently unknown. Read along.

Ewen MacIntosh, known for his role as Keith Bishop on the UK version of The Office, has passed away at the age of 50. His death was confirmed by Just Right Management and his close friend Ed Scott. JustRight Management released a statement expressing their sorrow at the loss of the beloved comedy talent, and MacIntosh’s family expressed gratitude for the support they received, particularly from Willow Green Care Home.”

Ewen MacIntosh Dies At Age 50

Ed Scott, a close friend of MacIntosh, also informed the media about the news in a statement, expressing his deep sorrow. He said, “The loss of my dear friend Ewen MacIntosh has completely devastated me. Although he was known to millions as Keith from The Office, it is the kind-hearted person inside that I will cherish the most (sic).”

Rick Gervais took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP (sic).”

Take a look at Ricky Gervais’s X/Twitter Post:

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024

Ewen MacIntosh’s Professional Front

MacIntosh also made appearances in other British comedy shows such as Miranda and Little Britain. Keith Bishop, a scotch egg enthusiast and accountant, had a monotonous voicemail message and secretly desired a career as a DJ. The creator of the show, Ricky Gervais, paid tribute to MacIntosh on X/Twitter, calling him “a truly unique talent”.

Ewen MacIntosh’s Acting Journey

MacIntosh, who was a student at Edinburgh University and actively participated in its comedy troupe, performed at the Fringe Festival in 2007 as a part of a duo with Tim FitzHigham. In 2009, he was featured in a charity music video for Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas alongside other well-known personalities.

Netizens Remember Ewen MacIntosh’s Wonderful Acting Career

Television personality Lizzy Cundy paid tribute to MacIntosh on X, stating: “We were close friends and danced together in Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas video. He was a wonderful person inside and out (sic).”

I am devastated to hear my dear friend Ewen Macintosh has passed away. We were great mates and we danced together in Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas video. Such a lovely man inside and out.. Love and prayers to his family 🙏🏻💔 — Lizzie Cundy (@lizziecundy) February 21, 2024

The TV channel Gold also expressed their condolences, saying: “We admired his portrayal of Keith in The Office and had the privilege of collaborating with him over the years. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this challenging time (sic).”

May Ewen MacIntosh’s soul rest in peace!

