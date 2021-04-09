Mumbai: In a shocking incident, former Kannada Bigg Boss contestant, actor and writer Chaitra Kotoor, allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday by consuming phenyl at her residence. Soon after the incident, Chaitra Kotoor was rushed to a local hospital. As reported in TOI, her condition is stable now. It is being said that Chaitra had announced her wedding to Mandya-based businessman Nagarjuna a few days ago. However, police sources said that Nagarjuna’s family wasn’t ready to accept their relationship. However, her pictures tying the knot with Nagarjuna at a temple went viral. Groom’s family didn’t accept her and also did not allow her inside the house. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Sizzles Her Way Into Fans' Hearts Like a Barbie in New Instagram Reels - Viral Video



“Chaitra is stable and out of danger now. She has gone through a lot of mental trauma in the past few days. I am just hoping that she will recover soon and get normal. The doctors have kept her under observation. Hopefully, Chaitra should get discharged tomorrow,” revealed the father.

He continued, “She has learnt a lesson for a lifetime now and will not take such a hasty decision again. She has promised to concentrate more on her writing. I am hoping for my daughter’s better future ahead.”

Chaitra’s father also mentioned that they didn’t meet the boy after the incident. “We have not heard anything from the boy’s side so far. We were supposed to visit the ACP’s office, Kolar yesterday itself for further talks to settle the issue. But since Chaitra took a drastic step, we could not make it. We were held up in the hospital itself. So, once she is back to normal we will be able to look into it and take further decisions”.

“Chaitra is ready to face everything. If there is mutual consent in leading her life with the husband, she is ready for it. Else, she will continue to work on what she likes the most,” he said.