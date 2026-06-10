Exclusive: Bombay Stories’ Anupriya Goenka opens up about the challenges of playing sex worker in the film

Anupriya Goenka revealed that one of the biggest challenges was ensuring that her performance felt authentic as a sex worker in Bombay Stories.

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Anupriya Goenka (PC- Instagram)

Actor Anupriya Goenka, who recently made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut and premiered her film Bombay Stories at the prestigious event, has opened up about the intense preparation that went into portraying Saugandhi, a sex worker navigating society’s harsh judgments and prejudices. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Anupriya revealed that one of the biggest challenges was ensuring that her performance felt authentic without slipping into stereotypes.

“I think the most challenging aspect was getting the body language and the dialect or the tonality right, without making it caricaturish, but at the same time very real,” she shared.

The actor explained that she had to completely immerse herself in Saugandhi’s world, adapting every aspect of her personality to match the character. From changing the way she spoke to altering her physical movements, the transformation demanded a deep commitment.

“I had to change the tonality of my voice because I generally have a very urban way of speaking. To make it more grounded and earthy, I had to modify my voice and make it feel natural to the character,” she said.

Beyond speech, Anupriya also worked extensively on Saugandhi’s physicality. “The walk, the way she talks, sits, and carries herself – everything was different. To make it real, I had to be her. There was no other way,” she added.

The actor also embraced significant physical changes for the role. She put on weight and incorporated visible facial scars into the character’s identity rather than concealing them.

“I had scars on my face and I completely made them a part of the character. I put on weight and used that to shape her posture, her walk, and her overall body language,” Anupriya revealed.

While the external transformation was demanding, understanding Saugandhi’s emotional world proved equally important. According to the actor, despite being a sex worker, Saugandhi’s desires and vulnerabilities are no different from those of any other woman.

“Even though Saugandhi is a sex worker, as a woman, her nature and thought process are very similar to anyone else’s. They yearn for love, acceptance, and validation just like all of us do,” she said.

Anupriya believes that what sets such women apart is their willingness to accept aspects of themselves that society often considers taboo. Through Saugandhi, she hopes audiences will look beyond labels and recognize the humanity of a character who seeks the same emotional connections as everyone else.

Bombay Stories premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, marking a significant milestone in Anupriya Goenka’s career as she continues to take on challenging and unconventional roles.