Exclusive: Border 2 actress Neeta Mohindra talks about emotional scene with Diljit Dosanjh, ‘Jab Aapko…’

In an exclusive interview, Neeta Mohindra opens up about a heartfelt moment with Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2, highlighting the motherly emotions and powerful storytelling that make the film unforgettable.

Renowned actress Neeta Mohindra, who recently featured in the war drama Border 2, helmed by Anurag Singh, left audiences deeply moved with her emotionally charged performance. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Neeta portrayed Harbans Kaur Sekhon, the mother of Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

Her portrayal of a resilient and compassionate mother added strong emotional weight to the narrative. Through subtle expressions and heartfelt dialogue, Neeta beautifully captured a mother’s courage, sacrifice and humanity during wartime, earning praise from viewers and critics alike for her impactful and sincere performance.

Neeta Mohindra recalls shooting an emotionally powerful moment with Diljit Dosanjh

During the interview with India.com, Neeta was asked about one of the most emotional moments in Border 2, where Diljit Dosanjh’s character leaves for war. She was specifically questioned about the scene that highlights a mother’s humanity, in which her character, when asked for blessings, says, “Wo bhi toh apni maaon se ashirwaad hi leke aaye honge, ek maa humesha jeene ka ashirwad de sakti hai, marne maarne ka nahi.” On which Neeta replied, “Uss scene ka poora credit writers ko jata hai bahut, kyunki wo jo likha gaya tha wo itna khubsurti se likha gaya tha, kyunki wo line mujhe mili thi, maine add nahi ki thi ki “Wo bhi apni maaon se jeene ka aashirwad leke aaye honge, janam dene wali maa jeene ka aashirwad de sakti hai marne maarne ka nahi.”

Neeta further continued, “Ye matlab itna khubsurti se likha hua tha toh usko karna jo tha phir wo easy ho jata hai aur baki sari umar maine acting kiya hai, since from 78 main kaam karte aa rahi hoon, toh cheezein jo hain wo apne aap ho jati hai but chakkar isme yahi rehta hai ki jab aapko acha writer, acha director milta hai aur wo jab cheez ache se banti hai, banti hai because it’s a team work, toh it was lovely, it was wonderful and I’m very grateful to be a part of such film and kind of such a well written scene and especially the director, he has a knack, matlab mujhe film dekhke bhi yakeen nahi hua, like emotional scenes ko nikaalne ka unka ek apna hi alag sa tareeka hai, kafi aise scenes hai infact jo Mona ji ke sath scenes hai wo bhi bahut perfect nikhar ke aa rahe hain, emotions ko bahut ache se portray kara hai.”

Neeta Mohindra on Border 2 director Anurag Singh

Neeta further said, “Isko karne mein kafi baar kiya humne, first take mein nahi hua tha because humare jo director hai Anurag ji, unki ek habit hai ki wo har cheez kai baar dekhte hai, infact ye karne ke baad mujhe khud baad mein lag raha tha ki iss scene ko kai aur tarah se bhi kiya jaa sakta hai matlab kafi different tarikon se karne ke baad mujhe bhi lagne laga ki kya ye scene thik hua bhi hai ya nahi, toh maine unse kaha ki ek take aur le sakte hai agar thik se naa hua ho toh but he was satisfied at one point and said nahi Ma’am, you got it, because I’m completely a director’s actor, baki usko dekhne ke baad mujhe bhi bahut badiya laga.”

Neeta concluded while saying, “Release ke baad mujhe itne DM’s aaye hai ki aapne bahut acha kaam kiya hai wo notice ho raha hai, yahi cheez Sapne VS Everyone ke waqt bhi hui thi toh bahut acha lagta hai ki as an actor apko acha response mil raha hai and I am very grateful for that.”

