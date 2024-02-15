Home

Exclusive Interview: How Did Miss World Crown Help Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood? She Answers

Manushi Chillar made the nation proud in 2017 when she was crowned Miss World after 17 years. In an exclusive interview with India.com, she discussed how the crown paved the path for her career in the films - WATCH

Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World winner, is unquestionably a self-made lady who is moving up on the ladder. In addition to her stunning appearance, she also acts as a role model to young girls due to the path she pursued after winning the Miss World crown. During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Manushi spoke about the advantages that come along with the crown, especially if you’re trying to step foot in Hindi cinema. In addition to a certain level of popularity, you kind of get comfortable talking to the camera, acknowledged the 2017 crown holder.

Manushi Chhillar Had ‘Exposure’ Due to Miss World Crown

Manushi Chhillar emphasized that having a certain platform does not give you the right to take things for granted. She said, “That’s something you’ll always have to do in your life. You can’t take things for granted just because you have a certain platform. For me, I was very fortunate in what Miss World added to my life was the fact that I had exposure, people in the industry knew of me and knew about me so hence I was a name which was considered for a lot of films simply because I was everywhere.”

‘I’ll Always Be The One to Walk Up’: Manushi Chhillar

Seeing herself as an actor, Manushi Chillar laid emphasis on how one has to figure it out like any other newcomer. The actor said, “So I think that’s how Miss World adds value but if I look at myself as an actor I did have to start from scratch, I mean you do have to go, walk in, you’re a newcomer and you have to understand that people know of you but you have to understand yourself to them, know if there’s a senior director or producer or a senior actor, I would always be the one to walk up and say, ‘Hello…'”

“Although the industry has been kind and really sweet, they’ll be like we know you but you do start from scratch. I don’t think as Miss World, I’ve ever taken for granted just because I have a crown and you know things should just fall in place and that’s learning in life, you know. There’ll be wonderful things that’ll happen, you’ll get wonderful platforms to showcase who you are and to reach out to people but more than that you’ll have to realise you’re a person starting afresh and you should always be ok with that, you need to keep your ego aside and that’s what I did, ” Manushi concluded.

Following her 2017 Miss World victory, Manushi debuted in Bollywood in the Samrat Prithviraj film starring Akshay Kumar in 2022. She won hearts with her performance as Princess Sanyogita. Her second movie, ‘The Great Indian Family,’ opened in theatres on September 22. She will now be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Manushi will also mark her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in ‘Operation Valentine.’ The film will hit the big screens on February 16th, 2024.