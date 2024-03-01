Home

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Darshan Kumaar opened up on his equation with legendary actor and director Satish Kaushik. He also disclosed Kaushik's desire to cast him in a romantic lead and shared insights about his latest film Kaagz 2.

Kaagaz 2 starring late Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, has been released today, March 1. The film marks the final project of the late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The movie has received a positive response from the audience and critics. While speaking to India.com, Darshan Kumaar, who plays the role of IMA officer Uday, opened up on his equation with legendary actor and director Satish Kaushik.

In the film, Darshan Kumaar supports Satish Kaushik as he fights for justice after his daughter’s tragic death. Renowned for his intense performances in shows like Family Man, Kashmir Files, and Aashram, Darshan sheds light on his approach to portraying diverse roles. He also disclosed how Satish Kaushik wanted to cast him in a romantic lead and shared exclusive insights about the film.

Darshan Kumaar On Working With Satish Kaushik

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Darshan Kumaar revealed how Satish Kaushik persuaded him to add a different side to his roles, ”Satish Ji ne thoda Koshish kiya hai mujhse kuch different karwane ka. Thoda romance karwaya Kagaaz 2 main and romantic song bhi humne shoot kiya tha, jo bohut appreciate kiya ja raha hai, mujhe call are hai, apne producers se aur directors se, honestly main Satish ji ko credit dunga, it was all his magic.” (Satish Ji encouraged me to do something different. For instance, I did a bit of a romance in Kaagaz 2 and even shot also a romantic song, which has been warmly recieved. I am receiving calls from so many of my producers and directors. Honestly, I owe it all to Satish Ji)

Darshan also added, how Satish Kaushik always wanted to see him as a romantic hero and was planning a commercial film with him, “Satish ji was also planning a next film with me, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. But koi nhi, shayad is film main aapko vo romance ka tadka dikhega aur shayad is film ke baad cheezein badle.” (No problem at all. Perhaps through this film, audiences will get to see a different side of me, a more romantic one, and who knows, it might open up new opportunities for me in the future.)

Speaking about his second collaboration with Anupam Kher, from portraying his grandson in Kashmir Files to now portraying his son in Kagaaz 2, Darshaan said, “There is a different kind of chemistry between us, and the same kind of chemistry followed in Kaagaz 2. I am playing his son in the film, and I remember the first day of the shoot, we met and without saying a word I could feel my father standing there. When you work with versatile actors like Anupam ji the scene becomes magical.”

About Kaagaz 2

Kaagaz 2 is a compelling narrative anchored by Satish Kaushik’s final performance. This film navigates themes of justice, societal upheaval, and the resilience of the human spirit. It indirectly narrates the story of hundreds of people through the suffering of a man who like many others in the country has lost a life while stuck in traffic.

Follow this space to watch the full video interview!

