Actor Karan Kapadia recently got candid with India.com in an exclusive interview ahead of his film Durgamati's release on Amazon Prime Video. When asked to share his experience working with Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi, this is what he said: "It was amazing! We became really good friends during the course of filming Durgamati. She is phenomenal, diverse and so sort of versatile with the kind of roles she puts out. It really helped me improve as an actor as I worked with Bhumi, Arshad sir, Ashok sir. When you sought to raise your own game and bar, it helps to process better in terms of acting. I am extremely grateful to work with the team of Durgamati, sharing the screen with such great actors."

Talking about her first meeting with Bhumi Pednekar, Karan said, "When I came to the production office, she was already there, we greeted each other and didn't have a chance to start a conversation. I actually spoke to her properly when I signed the film. I had a great conversation with her in Bhopal at the sets of the film. The conversation blossomed into a great friendship. It was an amazing experience with her. I was anxious on day 1 of the shoot with her and then later on it went so well".

This was the first time Karan did a romantic scene and that too with Bhumi as earlier, his roles were more dark and grey. "Romancing, in general, was exciting because all my life, also in the first film, plays, short films, in teenage, I have done more of grey, dark, serious roles. A chance to make a beautiful woman fall in love with you on screen is definitely I am not gonna pass on" Karan told us.

Karan also talked about working with actor Arshad Warsi. It was great working with him, Arshad sir is such a brilliant improvisation when it comes to his lines on set. I was surprised for a while when I saw him doing a few things so effortlessly. These guys are so experienced, he can do any role so amazingly, be it a serious one in Durgamati or a comedy role as Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS. He is a perfect example, I really look up to him.”

Durgamati features Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Kapadia and Mahie Gill. The film has been released on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020. It is directed by G. Ashok. It is the official Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu-Tamil horror drama Bhagmathie by the same filmmaker. Durgamati has ditched traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis and opted for an OTT release.