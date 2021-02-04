Actor Richa Chadha, Arunodoy Singh, and Karisma Tanna starrer Lahore Confidential has been released on ZEE5. The film has made the audience excited, especially because it’s filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s directorial debut in the OTT space. It is an espionage thriller set in a romantic backdrop, a genre that Kohli has already explored with his super successful film Fanaa that starred Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead. Also Read - Lahore Confidential Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

While speaking to india.com about Lahore Confidential and his foray into the digital space, Kunal Kohli opined on why this is more challenging for him. He said that making a product for the digital audience is a very ‘different space to be in’. Kohli, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Hum Tum in the year 2004, said, “Well after Fanaa, this is my second love story with a thriller backdrop. Even though the genre might be similar, you find a different space and you find a different voice which is what we have done (with Lahore Confidential). The digital format is different, the artists are different so it’s a very different space to be in.”

Kohli, who won a Filmfare Award for Best Director for Hum Tum, added that the audience on OTT is ‘restless’ and needs to be given something new everytime. Explaining how he understands the digital space as a filmmaker, he said that unlike the audience who goes into theatres to watch something, the viewers at home cannot be confined to one space for a film and that’s where a director needs to add more to attract them.

“The audience is a little more restless, you gotta give them more twists and turns than they’ve seen on an ott platform. The people are very distracted, they are not just watching, they are traveling, they are sitting at home and they have got other things to do, it’s not like a theatre where they are just confined to one place and they are watching just one screen so they are very distracted so you gotta keep their attention,” he said.

