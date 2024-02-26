Home

Entertainment

Exclusive | Naman Shaw on Making a Comeback With ‘Mangal Lakshmi’: ‘Am Done With Sweet Boy Image, Want to be Seen as Performer Now’

Exclusive | Naman Shaw on Making a Comeback With ‘Mangal Lakshmi’: ‘Am Done With Sweet Boy Image, Want to be Seen as Performer Now’

The upcoming Colors TV show 'Mangal Lakshmi' stars Naman Shaw, Deepika Singh, and Sanika in lead roles. Naman and Deepika will play a couple in the serial.

Exclusive | Naman Shaw on Making a Comeback With 'Mangal Lakshmi': ‘Am Done With Sweet Boy Image, Want to be Seen as Performer Now'

Naman Shaw, who has been in the TV industry since 2004, portrayed various roles throughout his TV journey. The actor was last seen in the comedy game show Khatra Khatra Khatra as a contestant in 2019. However, after that, Shaw took a long hiatus and decided to stay away from the small screen. Now, in 2024, Naman is all set to come back with a bang with his upcoming serial ‘Mangal Lakshmi.’ The actor will be seen portraying the role of ‘Adit Saxena’. However, what will be interesting to see is that Naman will no longer paint the role of a chocolate boy similar to his previous roles; he will be portraying a different avatar.

Trending Now

Mangal Lakshmi, an upcoming show on Colors TV, features Naman Shaw, Deepika Singh, and Sanika in the lead roles. Naman will be opposite Deepika Singh, and both of them in the serial will portray a couple. Now, in an exclusive interview with India.com, Naman has opened up about the show, working with Deepika, and also revealed details about his character. Not only that, the actor also talked about what else he did while he was away from the television screen.

You may like to read

You are coming back with a bang, and despite being an actor, you have kept your profile low-key. Can you give us a sneak peek at your character?

Answering the question, the Naman said, “For me, it’s a comeback after 7 years, and I have portrayed very sweet, romantic, and Sharavan Kumar roles. I wanted to make a comeback with a bang, and this show gave me an opportunity. It’s a very grey character, and, just as I say to everyone, grey is the new white. Adit is basically an IT engineer, educated, and a family-oriented guy. He is very close to his mother and literally a momma’s boy. And, that’s why even when he got married, he tied the knot with the girl who was his mother’s choice. However, after a while, Adit realized that Mangal (played by Deepika) is not the kind of girl he wants, and both of them don’t see eye to eye, and that’s why you would find him frustrated all the time.”

“Adit is a multilayered character, and for me, it was like the show was for Colors and that too a prime time show. Also, I was opposite Deepika. So these were all the reasons for me to do this show.”

What are the differences between Naman and Adit?

The actor said, “Adit is totally opposite to Naman. There are no similarities between the two. You know if I behave like Adit in my own house, I will be immediately thrown out. I don’t have anger issues literally and don’t get angry as well; on the contrary, Adit is always angry and frustrated.”

He further added, “I am a very happy-go-lucky kind of person. So, it was a completely different role from all the other characters I have played till now. Because I have always been seen as a chocolaty boy, a sweet boy, which is very close to how Naman is, and now there’s a complete flip. I wanted to challenge myself as an actor, and now I want to be known as a performer, not that sweet boy. It’s been 15-18 years of portraying that sweet image, and now I am done with it.”

How was your chemistry with Deepika on screen?

Revealing details about his chemistry with Deepika, Naman said, “So when I had a mock shoot before starting the serial, I did it with three girls, including Deepika. During that time, what I felt, and even my director felt, was that the chemistry I had with Deepika was missing with the other two girls. I and Deepika had great vibes, and all of us agreed to that.”

Talking more about Deepika, Naman said that she is a great actor and an extremely good person. He added that Singh is one of the funniest actors on set. Naman also mentioned that Deepika is going to be the surprise actor in the show because many people have seen her in a very strong role like Sandhya as an IPS officer in Diya Aur Baati Hum, and this role in Mangal Lakshmi is totally the opposite.

What were you busy with when you took a 7-year-long hiatus and were away from the TV industry?

“It’s been 7 years since I took up any roles. After acting, there is a natural progression where I always wanted to produce, so, I was producing stuff. I have produced a couple of films and content for OTT platforms. So yes, I wasn’t in front of the camera, but I was behind it,” Naman said.

He further added, “We have a profession that is very insecure, and I wanted stability in life. And, by God’s grace, my production company is doing well.”

About Mangal Lakshmi

Premiering on February 27, 2024, Mangal Lakshmi is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters. However, Mangal tries to find a suitable match for her younger sister, keeping in mind that Lakshmi should get the respect she deserves because Mangal knows how it feels to get humiliated by her husband in front of others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.