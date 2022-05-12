Katrina Kaif is Pregnant: Actor Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy that’s been a hot topic of B-town finally seems to be getting a closure. Despite the actor and her family’s denial, it is now confirmed that the Sooryavanshi actor is pregnant. In an exclusive revelation a source close to the actor confirmed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are expecting.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Spread Love on New York Streets, Visit Her Fav Eatery - See Viral Pics

Katrina Spends Time With Vicky!

A source close to Katrina Kaif told India.com exclusively, “Katrina is expecting baby and she is in her best phase of life with Vicky Kaushal. Her work is not getting hampered amid the pregnancy. Sometimes, her schedule changes keeping in mind her health and mood. Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas and enjoying this time”. Even though her team has said that she’s not pregnant, the sources say that she and Vicky are being really sensitive about the announcement since it hasn’t even been 3 months. Check out this post shared by Katrina on her Instagram handle: Also Read - Katrina Kaif Poses With Sasuma; Vicky Kaushal Wishes in Punjabi ‘Maawan Thandiyan Chawan’ on Mother’s Day - See Adorable Pics

Katrina posted a picture of her and Vicky from a restaurant and captioned her post as, “The Home of EVERYTHINGGGGGG , my favourite place ever Bubby’s 🥞 🥳🥳🥳.” The actor has previously denied about her pregnancy to various other news portals. Also Read - Katrina Kaif –Vicky Kaushal’s Steamy Hot PDA in The Pool Will Leave You All Mushy- PIC

Katrina will next be seen in Merry Chritsmas alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi.

For more updates on Katrina Kaif, check out this space at India.com.