Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Reception Invite- Check Luxurious Venue, Date, Time | EXCLUSIVE

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Reception's Invitation Card Looks Beautiful in White And Golden Work. Here's When The Couple is Tying The Knot. Check Venue Details Also.

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Reception Invite: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the knot in Udaipur on 23-24th September, as per the reports. They will be hosting one of the wedding receptions in Chandigarh at the Taj Hotel, Chandigarh. The couple has been quite hush-hush about their wedding. However, India.com has got hands-on Raghav and Parineeti’s official wedding reception card and it’s as subtle as the couple is. The white wedding reception card has beautiful golden carvings with their names written in the most stylish way.

The wedding reception invite reads, “Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh”.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Date, Venue, Time And Guest List

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra will soon tie the knot in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on September 23 and 24 at the Leela Palace and The Oberoi Udaivilas, as per the reports. There are around 200 guests and more than 50 VVIP guests who will be attending the wedding functions. The guest list also includes AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. Parineeti Chopra’s first cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti will also grace the occasion.

According to sources close to the hotels, the pre-wedding functions will take place – haldi, mehendi and sangeet on September 23. After the wedding, a reception will be held in Gurugram and Chandigarh.

