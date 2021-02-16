Cricketer Harbhajan Singh says that actor Ranveer Singh could play him in his biopic. While answering a fan’s question in our exclusive interview, the Turbanator Singh mentioned that Ranveer would look good playing him on-screen, while actor Kiara Advani could do the role of his wife, Geeta Basra. Also Read - When Harbhajan Singh Surprised Geeta Basra on Valentine's Day | Exclusive - Love Story

While Harbhajan mentioned Ranveer, Geeta said that actor Vicky Kaushal would be a better pick to play the role of her husband in a biopic. She added that Priyanka Chopra Jonas could play her role in the movie. "I think Ranveer Singh as the lead. He'll play Harbhajan Singh. For Geeta.. I think Kiara Advani," he first said.

Answering the same question, Geeta said, "I think Vicky Kaushal could do Harbhajan's role. If someone had to play me, I would say Priyanka Chopra." Hearing Priyanka's name, Harbhajan added, "I would have said Priyanka as well but she hardly spends any time in India now". To which Geeta added, "Kiara looks nothing like me. The actors have to be relatable. They have to look like us."

Well, so while Bhajji and Geeta have picked their stars, who do you think would look better playing the cricketer on-screen? Watch the exclusive interview here:

Meanwhile, the couple also went on to talk about their love story and how they dated each other for around 11 months before deciding to get married. Geeta mentioned that Harbhajan pursued her and even used to send her VVIP tickets for matches. However, it took her some time to finally start dating him but once she fell for him, there was no looking back. Watch the full interview here:

