Sara Khan-Shantanu Raje Dating: TV actress Sara Khan is trending big time ever since she confirmed her relationship status. The actress last seen in Kangana Ranaut's hosted show 'Lock-Upp' is dating Shantanu Raje, who is a pilot by profession. The duo has been frequently sharing videos together on Instagram but they managed to keep their affair a 'secret' for good one and a half years. Sara who recently launched her own podcast titled 'Sara ki saari kaahani' spoke to india.com recently where she got candid about her love-life.

Sara told about her relationship to Angad Hasija

Sara said, 'Shantanu and I are in a relationship. We are dating for a while now. Both of us mutually decided to keep it under wraps, since he doesn't belong to the showbiz.' The bubbly actress also revealed that though the couple managed to keep their affair a secret for good 1.5 years, one person knew about it since the beginning! Sara said: 'I told Angad Hasija when we started dating, he is my best friend and knows everything about my life so he knew about it all.'

Sara Khan on marriage plans with Shantanu

Sara said she's extremely happy that now she has someone special in her life and the couple is quite serious about each other, when asked if wedding bells are ringing soon for the lovebirds? Sara quipped 'we are enjoying each-other's company as of now, marriage is on cards and will happen eventually as per god's plan.' She added, right now I am focusing on my love-life and the actress is extremely happy with all the attention and pampering that she's getting from her beau.

Sara Khan-Shantanu to feature in rain-themed music video

Though Sara’s boyfriend Shantanu is not from showbiz, he will soon be making his entry into the entertainment industry with a music video opposite his girlfriend. The newest couple of telly-town will be now seen in a rain-themed music video by the singer Mohit Chauhan. Sara said, since the couple has confirmed their relationship she is very much-excited about the song as it is a romantic number and the actress had a lot of fun shooting with her beau.

For the unreversed Sara was previously married to actor Ali Merchant however the duo parted ways on an ugly note just weeks after their infamous wedding in the Bigg Boss house.

Our heartiest congratulations to Sara Khan on finding the love of her life again.