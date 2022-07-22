Ranbir Kapoor’s exclusive interview: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film Shamshera has hit the screens, says he has been typecast in the industry and this YRF entertainer is an attempt to come out of that typecasting. The actor speaks in length about what his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, had wanted from him on the screen and how he takes his own time to follow the growth curve at work. Ranbir also answers a question about the dreamy proposal that took place in Maasai Mara where he popped the million-dollar question, leading to marriage with Alia Bhatt in April this year.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Opens up on Proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara: 'Thank God She Still Blushes...' | Exclusive

Ranbir is quite clear about one thing: that he believes in relationships following their due course of the path to arrive at a certain phase. In the interview, he talks about knowing when was the right time to ask Alia to marry him and how did they eventually come to the point where they decided to spend the rest of their lives together. Also Read - Kiccha Sudeep on Salman Khan Receiving Death Threats: He's a Harmless Man... | Exclusive

While Ranbir explains it all, Vaani speaks about doing a dance number in Shamshera and why such songs are more than just ‘item songs.’ The actress also weighs in on getting back to a massy entertainer after doing a meaty character in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Also Read - Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to ‘Love Storiya’ Memes From Brahmastra Song | Watch Exclusive Video

Watch this interview of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Shamshera director Karan Malhotra for a fun and insightful chat!