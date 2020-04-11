Actor Neena Gupta was the part of Akshay Kumar starrer anticipated film Sooryavanshi. However, after shooting for a few days, she was told that her character didn’t suit the storyline anymore. The actor talked about the same sometime back after which many reports suggested that director Rohit Shetty promised her a role in another film. Some reports also mentioned that Neena herself stepped out of the film after Rohit informed her that her role was not working. However, in an interview with us over a call, the veteran actor revealed what exactly happened and how she never got to talk about the incident with Rohit. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty Gets Trolled For His Comment on Katrina Kaif, Faces Backlash on Twitter

While explaining how things unfolded, Neena said it was a production assistant and not the director who informed her about the removal of her character from Sooryavanshi. She said she never met Rohit nor did she had any word with him. The actor told india.com, "Rohit Shetty never came. I never talked to him. I was told that the track has not been working for the film so they are removing the track. (I was informed about this) by the production assistant."

The actor, who received tremendous love for her performance in Badhaai Ho in 2018, added that it's better her character was removed before the film completed its shoot because sometimes an actor gets to know about such things when the film has released. "It happens in a movie that sometimes, a certain character doesn't work. Shooting ke baad vo hatate, isce acha hai pehle hi hata diya. I don't have any problem with that," she said.

When asked if Rohit ever called her later or did she have any conversation with him about the incident, Neena said there was nothing to talk about. However, she asserted that she’s definitely going to ask the director for a role in another film whenever she meets him next. “No. Kya baat karni thi? (What was there to talk about?) They were busy shooting for the project. The next time they are making a film, I’ll go to them and ask for a role.”

Apart from Akshay, Sooryvanshi also features Katrina Kaif in the lead and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Ajay Devgn (Singham) in special appearances. The film was scheduled to release on March 24. However, due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the growing spread of the coronavirus in the country, it has been indefinitely delayed and is reportedly not up for release anytime soon even when the lockdown is over.