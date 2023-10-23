Home

Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tejas Fame Anshul Chauhan on Working With Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘Darr Lagta Tha Ki…’

EXCLUSIVE: Tejas Fame Anshul Chauhan on Working With Kangana Ranaut Says, ‘Darr Lagta Tha Ki…’

Anshul Chauhan, set to grace the big screen alongside Kangana Ranaut in Tejas, confessed that she was extremely scared while shooting with the Manikarnika actress. She also spoke about her early struggles, the side-actor tag and working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Tejas Fame Anshul Chauhan on Being Typecast as Side-Actor Says, 'I Was Told Can't Play Lead Roles'| EXCLUSIVE

Actress Anshul Chauhan is soon going to hit the screen with Kangana Ranuat‘s Tejas. She will be seen in an action-packed avatar, playing the role of a fighter pilot. The trailer of the film was unveiled on 8th October 2023 and has already garnered immense appreciation from the audience. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Anshul delved into her excitement for the upcoming ventures and took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing insights about her working with Kangana Ranaut. She also opened up about the difficulties of breaking into the industry as an outsider and being tagged as a side-actor in Bollywood.

Trending Now

Anshul Chauhan on Collaborating With Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for her exceptional acting skills. Apart from this, she is also known for her outspoken nature. She confidently expresses her thoughts and opinions. The actress often garners media attention with her bold statements. Moreover, numerous actors and directors have often expressed that working with the Queen actress is no easy feat. When we posed the same question to Anshul, she talked about her experience. She said, “Before the shoot I was very scared, because of the things you listen. I was scared ki daant na de, but honestly, when I shot with her, it was so smooth, she is actually very professional and always believes in bringing out the best in you.”

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshul Chauhan (@anshul14chauhan)

In addition to this, Anshul is set to star alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal. She enthusiastically expressed her excitement about the film and her admiration for the Barfi Actor. She revealed she never had a crush on him, “But I am always in awe of his acting, particularly when I saw him in Ae Dil Ha Mushkil.”

Anshul Chauhan on Her Early Struggles And Side-Actor Tag in Bollywood

Anshul blatantly addressed the challenges of being an outsider in the industry and the influence of nepotism. “Jinke connections nahi hote hain aur jo clueless ho kar ghumte hain, vo phase…mentally it’s not a happy space to be in. Aapke sath jin hone journey start kari hai vo bhi aapse shayad aage nikal jaye toh aapko next level patience rakhna parta ha aur vishwas karna parta ha khud main.” (People who lack connections and find themselves wandering clueless may often confront challenging phases filled with anxiety about their future, You have to be very patient and head-strong during the time, even if your peers who began their journey with you may progress in their respective fields. )

Even living in Mumbai for 8 years, Anshul revealed she still hasn’t found the right opportunity, she’s been looking for, “There was an incident in 2018, I got a very big project but I couldn’t get it because they asked who is Anshul Chauhan, They said I was nobody as I haven’t done any big projects.” She addressed how she was stereotyped as a side-actress and called “How can she play a main character, because she has only done side roles.” Anshul is quite vocal about how along with lead actors, supporting actors should be given importance in the industry.

On the professional front, Anshul is also recognised for her brief roles in Zero (2018), Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2017) and web show Soulmates (2018)

Follow This Space to Watch Full Video Interview With Anshul Chauhan!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.