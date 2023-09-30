Home

Exclusive: Thappad Actor Rohan Khurana Speaks on Anubhav Sinha’s Cinema: ‘Coming From Theatre…’

Rohan Khurana is here with his upcoming film Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, her opened about his role, working with Anubhav Sinha in Thappad and more.

Friends, family, love are all simple relationships with complex dynamics. In the contemporary era, how to deal with the complexities of life has changed and will keep evolving. Several movies have explored these themes and continue to do so, and we always relate to these larger-than-life stories. Rohan Khurana, the Thappad fame actor is here with a similar film with a unique twist to it – Dono. This rom-com drama will take one through a wholesome story of a destination wedding and how two strangers meet and fall in love but highlights the importance of closure. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Rohan talked about his upcoming film, working with Director Anubhav Sinha in Thappad, his craft and lots more.

This is not Rohan’s first time on the big Bollywood screen. He was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s well-acclaimed Thappad starring Tapsee Pannu. Rohan spoke about his experience on the set and the director’s craft. Khurana said, “ I went to the sets all prepared but waha jake sir ne bola ki maine sarre dialogues change kardiya hai….” Adding to it he shared, “You can’t be so prepared ki aap set hojaye apne method mai.. these directors are so good in the art, while filmmaking they explore ki kya alag krna hai…”

Speaking about his own experience in the film, he said, “Mere liye ye bahut alag tha because mai theatre se hun or hum sab prepare karke ate hai but it was little different here. Thoda it was a overwhelming in the beginning but dheere dheere samajh agya.”

ROHAN KHURANA ON EXPLORING VULNERABLE ROLES

Rohan has aced his character in Thoda Adjust Please, Thappad, and other web series. In his upcoming movie, he will be seen playing the character of a carefree guy who is all excited to get married. “ Yeh character bahut khush hai, isse kisi chiz se farak nhi padhta. So all the characters itte mazzedar hai so I wanted to do the film,” said Rohan.

When asked, what more roles he wishes to experiment with,Thappad famed actor said, “I want to explore characters that are broken, I haven’t explored characters like a vulnerable boy. Someone who has gone through a bad break up and I think I can do it well.” Furthering the conversation about vulnerable roles, he praised his contemporaries: ” Look at Babil Khan, he was so good in ‘Friday Night Plan’.”

Dono by Avinash Barjatya features Rajveer Singh, Paloma Dhillon among others. The film will premiere on October 5 in theatres.

