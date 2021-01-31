Actor Vijay Sethupathi has once again won the audience’s hearts with his performance in the blockbuster movie Master that features Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who has so far made two feature films, and an anthology apart from the writing work in Amazon Prime Video web-series Vella Raja. After his debut film in 2016, Lokesh hit the ball out of the park with Master that continues to roar at the Box Office. The film has emerged as a blockbuster in pandemic times with just 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. Sethupathi, who is garnering his own share of appreciation for playing the role of Bhavani in the film, says that he has immense faith in Lokesh’s directing abilities. Also Read - Master Box Office Week 3: Thalapathy Vijay to Roar Again With 100 Per Cent Occupancy in Theatres Now

In an exclusive statement to india.com, Sethupathi talked about working with a young Lokesh and how he has so much faith in him that he goes to the sets without reading the story. The talented actor was quoted as saying, “I know Lokesh since he was doing short films. I have known him for the past seven years. He is like a younger brother or a friend and I connect with him very well.” Also Read - Master Box Office Collection Day 17: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Cross Rs 250 Crore Mark Worldwide

While sharing an interesting detail about how he worked with Lokesh on Master, Sethupathi revealed that he just knew his and Vijay’s lines. “I don’t even hear the story fully before I go to the set. I just know the lines, this is Vijay sir’s character and this is my character, that is all I know. I trust him so much and it just happened in the movie,” he said. Also Read - Master on Amazon Prime: Is THIS How Much OTT Giant Paid to Makers For Streaming Rights?

Vijay’s class act in Master has added a lot to his fan-base. The actor has already shown some impeccable acting abilities and versatile skills in Super Deluxe and Vikram Vedha. What do you think of his performance in Master?

Also, watch out this space for all the latest updates on Master!