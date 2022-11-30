Excuses Top Song, Arijit Singh Top Artist In India On Apple Music

Apple Music on Monday launched a new replay experience revealing 2022's top charts, in which Arijit Singh is the top artist in India whereas 'Excuses' song by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill is listed as the top song in the country.

New Delhi: Apple Music on Monday launched a new replay experience revealing 2022’s top charts, in which Arijit Singh is the top artist in India whereas ‘Excuses’ song by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill is listed as the top song in the country. “Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience,” the company said in a statement.

Replay follows the tech giant’s standard privacy throughout the experience despite the focus on data. Users’ insights are never sold, shared, or utilised in promotional materials.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again,” Schusser added.

For the 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available, Replay is localised in 39 languages.

In India, Desires and Pasoori are on top of the list of top songs, following Excuses.

There are eight Punjabi songs in the top 10 list.

Moreover, Dhillon and Pritam are at top of the top artists list in India, following Arijit Singh.

The top 10 artists list includes five Punjabi singers. Whereas, Hidden Gems leads in the top 10 albums in India.

Talking about the global lists, the Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber ended the year at No. 1 on the top songs of 2022 chart, with their collaborative song “STAY,” the company said.

Whereas, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ leads the most-read lyrics chart.