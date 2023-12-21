Home

Entertainment

Explained: What is The Meaning of ‘Dunki’, And From Where Does The Term Originate?

Explained: What is The Meaning of ‘Dunki’, And From Where Does The Term Originate?

As SRK-starrer Dunki hits the big screen today, several are left wondering what the world Dunki means. We've got you covered here.

Take a look at the meaning of Donkey Flight.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie, ‘Dunki’, has finally hit theatres. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, explores a popular yet dangerous and illegal route called the ‘Donkey Flight,’ taken by people to enter countries like the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada. At a recent event in Dubai, the lead actor of the movie, SRK, explained what exactly the title of the film means.

Trending Now

“Dunki is an illegal trip a lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world. It is called the Donkey Travels,” the actor said during the event. Let’s learn more about the Donkey Flight.

You may like to read

Origin of the Term Donkey Route

The term Donkey Flight (termed as “dunki” in Punjabi) originated from the Punjabi idiom which means ‘to hop from place to place.’ This method of entering borders illegally has gained popularity among migrants, particularly those hailing from Indian states such as Punjab, Haryana, and even Gujarat.

In Donkey Flight, deceitful travel agencies take advantage of individuals aspiring to travel abroad for a better life, opportunities, and living standards and offer them assured visas in return for substantial payments.

Modus Operandi of Donkey Flight

Different kinds of tactics are used by travel agencies for immigration in the UK, Canada, and the US. Migrants are usually exploited by conmen by facilitating illegal border crossing, using methods such as containers and ships. However, this method is exceptionally dangerous as these migrants can get caught by the authorities leading them to deportation. These exploitative agents then provide forged documents to these illegal migrants, including residency permits and driving licenses.

First Phase of Donkey Flight

In the first leg of the donkey route, migrants move from India to reach a Latin American country such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Brazil, and Venezuela. Countries including Ecuador, Bolivia, and Guyana give visas to people on arrival. On the other hand, Indians can easily avail of tourist visas in countries such as Brazil and Venezuela.

Another factor considered while selecting countries is the kind of links for illegal trafficking a migrant’s agent has. In some cases, migrants are also suggested other alternative routes, including Mexico from Dubai. However, landing in Mexico is of significant risk as a fear of getting arrested by local authorities remains. Hence, most agents prefer sending clients to Latin American countries and then moving to Colombia.

Moving From Panama’s Forest

Once migrants reach Colombia, they then enter Panama. The route involves a major risk as migrants have to cross the Darién Gap, a dangerous forest between the two countries. While crossing the forest, migrants might have to face deadly wild animals, criminal gangs, and even a lack of clean water.

It may take at least eight to 10 days to cross between two countries. However, if anything goes wrong or a migrant dies, then there is no way through which the body of the migrant could be returned to their homeland.

An alternative, safer route from Colombia allows migrants to bypass the perilous forests of Panama. The journey begins in San Andrés, where fishing boats transport illegal migrants to Fisherman’s Cay, located approximately 150 kilometres from San Andrés. From there, they are transferred onto another boat to continue their journey to Mexico, claims The Indian Express in their report.

Mexico’s Guatemala – The Biggest Coordination Centre

Once these migrants cross Panama’s forest, they head towards Mexico to enter the US border. Guatemala, which is located in the south of Mexico, is the biggest coordination centre on this route. Now, the crucial part of the journey begins after the migrant enters Mexico as it involves hiding from government agencies.

The US and Mexico border, which is 3,140 km long, has fencing, which migrants have to cross by jumping on the other side. On the other hand, many migrants cross the dangerous Rio Grande River. However, as per The Indian Express report, the US authorities do not pose much of a challenge while crossing the border. The main issues arise after crossing the border when migrants are detained by the authorities.

The Hidden Route of Europe for Donkey Flight

A major number of migrants prefer to choose Europe over Latin America when it comes to illegally crossing borders. Though the route is considered easier to go through Europe to Mexico, the route is under the lens of the authorities.

How Much the Donkey Flight Can Cost a Migrant

Despite being filled with risks, the donkey flight could burn a migrant’s pocket. An average donkey trip may cost between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki‘ and ‘Shiddat‘, movies such as ‘Comrade in America‘ and the Punjabi film ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye‘ also show a similar concept.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.