Just when fans were convinced that the epic F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, starring Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, is jinxed, the makers came up with a good news that made the delay bearable. The reunion shoot was slated to take place on March 23 and 24 at the F.R.I.E.N.D.S' soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California but had to be shelved amid the COVID-19 scare.

Lifting up the disheartened moods of millions of fans of the sitcom across the world, HBO Max shared in a statement, "We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted Friends reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming! The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date. Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters. And though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the reunion, they can watch all 236 episodes of the series on day one of HBO Max launch in May!"

As the global lockdown continues courtesy the pandemic, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the original cast members of the show have refused to meet with fans together even virtually so as to give the reunion a more personal experience at the F.R.I.E.N.D.S' iconic soundstage, Stage 24. Ever since F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast announced a comeback, fans have been shedding happy tears.

The cast was supposed to return to the Original F.R.I.E.N.D.S soundstage, Stage 24, for a special episode on HBO Max. Since the announcement, there were speculations as to whether Emma, Ross and Rachel’s on-screen daughter, will be watching this. Emma is supposed to be 18 years old this year and the fans can’t forget how this very year 2020 was mentioned in Season 10, Episode 4.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is probably one of the most popular TV Sitcoms ever created and even after ending almost a decade ago the reruns are still going strong on numerous TV channels. It is probably the most-watched and loved TV show that has become a staple diet and popular culture for the young generation. Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, Chandler and Phoebe are like our very own best friends and everyone wants their gang to be like these beloved six fictional characters who have managed to spin magic in the hearts of its viewers.