Netflix's new show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has created a buzz ever since it has streamed online. The show got a mixed response from both the audience and critics. However, that has not stopped viewers from creating headlines. On Twitter, netizens have asked several questions on the relationship status of actor Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan.

The viewers have witnessed that Sohail and Seema are apparently not living under one roof after 22 years of their marriage. The first episode shows Sohail entering Seema's residence and she said 'So Sohail came over'. In the fourth episode, Sohail and Seema's son Nirvaan returns from the US and while checking out their freshly renovated home, Seema tells him to spend more time with her. To which Niravaan said 'You are talking as if I live across the ocean. I live across the street'. Seema then tells the camera, 'I don't see enough of him. He stays with his dad, and he comes here and sleeps. It's one of the most annoying things about Nirvaan.'

After the show streamed online, Twitterati wondered if the couple is together or separated. In an introductory video, Seema had cleared by saying: "I was a SOBO (South Bombay) girl who got married to this man from Bollywood. We had quite this whirlwind, mad, romantic kind of wedding because I eloped with him in the middle of the night. I met him when I was very young, and I also had Nirvaan when I was very young. We have a wonderful family. He's been amazing since my kids were born. And I love him, I always will, we have a great relationship. It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationship kind of meanders, and kind of goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we're happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage, but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him, me and the children that's what matters at the end of the day."

