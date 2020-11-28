Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan starrer Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been released on Friday, November 27. The web-series produced by Karan Johar has hit online just now and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the web-show has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is the top-rated web-series on Netflix and also features Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Twitter Review: Netflix’s Show Gets Mixed Reactions from Twitterati

The web-show will open the doors to their splendid houses as well as their luxurious lifestyles, holidays and shopping extravaganzas. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives features famous personalities like Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), Gauri Khan (wife of Shah Rukh Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). The much-talked-about show has been getting mixed responses from the audience. While some web series enthusiasts have appreciated the execution of the project, others are not satisfied with the outcome. Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar, Who is Deeply Upset, Reacts to Karan Johar’s Apology: This is Not I Believe Real Relationships Work

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens. Also Read - Karan Johar Writes Open Letter to 'Friend' Madhur Bhandarkar Over Netflix Show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Says 'Our Title Was Distinct'