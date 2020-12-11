Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ star Neelam Kothari Soni, wife of Sameer Soni has surprised everyone by opening on getting fillers on the cheeks to look younger. She was a popular star of the 80s and 90s and seeing her back on the screen was one of the exciting things for her fans. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neelam said that openness about fillers and anti-aging treatments will help other women. Also Read - How Ananya Panday's Mom Bhavana Panday Emerges as The Favourite Wife From 'Fabulous Life of Bollywood Wives'

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Neelam said, “I have no problem saying I am 50. I know that other women out there have had conversations with friends. Everyone is going through this aging process. Whether in their minds or they are discussing it with their friends, they all want to look good and they don’t know what to do. So I told the creative team that I, myself, am going through this. I want to get something done but I am scared. I said I want to get a filler done. Very little, obviously. I asked if they wanted to capture it and they jumped at it.” Also Read - 'Fabulous Lives' Revelation: Yes! Kylie Jenner Really Wished Janhvi Kapoor on Her Birthday, Fans Are in Disbelief | Watch Video

In the show, Neelam Kothari was seen getting a facelift done and revealed the scary experience. “I just feel that why not? People lie about it and they hide it and say, ‘Oh, I don’t do anything,’ which is their prerogative. But I feel there is nothing wrong with going out there and being honest about it. Why not? I just feel it is going to help other women,” she added. Also Read - Karan Johar's Sassy Reply to a Troll Who Called Him 'Favourite Wife' in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

Apart from Neelam, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also features a peek into the lives of Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.