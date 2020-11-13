Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: OTT platform Netflix on Friday, released a trailer of a series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, based on the lives of Bollywood actor’s wives. The show features famous personalities like Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), Gauri Khan (wife of Shah Rukh Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Celebrations with Mask On For Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and Maheep Kapoor

The trailer is creating a buzz on social media and Maheep Kapoor appears in the starting where she is heard saying: "People have this misconception about us that we have these 'Oh so glamorous lives' but that's not really true. Our lives can be quite mundane." Then she goes on to say: "Of course we go shopping in a Rolls-Royce… is there any other mode of transportation?".

The trailer of this document drama has gone viral and has garnered over 64,835 views in just a few hours.

Watch the trailer of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives:

Watch these BFFs take the girl code up another notch, as they navigate through the ups and downs of parenthood, profession and friendship.

The viewers are excited about it and commented about the same. One of the users wrote: “Desi keeping up with the Kardashians”. The second one said: “Their lives are so damn interesting, a must watch indeed.” Third user wrote: “Such an excellent trailer it is. The bond between the ladies….literally amazing 😍😍”.

A few of them compared the show with ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. Catch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on 27th November, only on Netflix.