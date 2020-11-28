Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Twitter Review: Produced by Karan Johar, Netflix’s show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gets has streamed online this Friday, November 27, 2020. It is available for all Netflix users. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars four women Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan, who are Bollywood actor’s wives. The much-talked-about show has been getting mixed responses from the audience. While some web series enthusiasts have appreciated the execution of the project, others are not satisfied with the outcome. Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar, Who is Deeply Upset, Reacts to Karan Johar’s Apology: This is Not I Believe Real Relationships Work

A few of the users expected megastars’ wives to take part in the show such as, Anil Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, but they were disappointed to see Chunky Pandey and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife. If you’re wondering to watch the web series or not, here are a few Twitter reviews that you should go through. Also Read - Karan Johar Writes Open Letter to 'Friend' Madhur Bhandarkar Over Netflix Show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Says 'Our Title Was Distinct'

Take a look at the Twitter Reviews of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives:

Can’t believe we binged the entire series without getting up. ‘Feel-good cringe’ is a new favourite genre & #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives on@NetflixIndia does it really really well😁 pic.twitter.com/GhdXYJbEC4 — Raunaq Mangottil (@RaunaqMangottil) November 28, 2020

Saw only d trailer of this not so #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives dont knw hw ppl had d guts& patience to watch it in full,clicked DISLIKE clearly whn bollywood Husbands r k!ssing&fuck! their young actress thier dumb wives r getting drunk&la!d outside.Karan J0har was missing in it pic.twitter.com/4tNVsjUTxL — Vandy😊Being Indian 🇮🇳 (@im_vandy) November 28, 2020

This really a interesting show ….. shiwing the fabulous lives of these star wives👍👍 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/ori97OeH5M — Ashokmundota (@ashokmundota) November 28, 2020

Fantastic shower and get ready 👍 bollywood actor in EVERY episode. WILD! #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/IyJmo2Qv3r — Pihu Thakur (@PihuThakur990) November 28, 2020

#FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives is literally the most cringe-worthy, dumbest show I’ve recently seen on @netflix couldn’t stand this BS. Can we please get some more entertaining content than this garbage @netflix ?? Uhhhh I’m reconsidering my subscription now — Aishani (@AishaniBhalla) November 27, 2020

So Ananya Pandey thought her name was f#*k in her childhood because everyone used to say f#*k all the time! 😆 #FabulousLivesofBollywoodWives — Shalaka Parate (@shalaka_parate) November 28, 2020

The web-show opens the doors to their splendid houses as well as their luxurious lifestyles, holidays and shopping extravaganzas. Watch the series and let us know your review.