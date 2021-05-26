Mumbai: Social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Instagram may face a ban in India if they fail to comply with the new intermediary guidelines for social media platforms. The 3-month deadline given by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) to accept these guidelines ends today i.e. May 25 but none of the giants have so far accepted the new regulations. On the social media ban, actors Aparshakti Khurana and Aly Goni have interesting yet funny takes. In their latest posts, Aparshakti teasingly asked fans to concentrate on their hobbies. Also Read - Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's 'Lazy' Version of Runaway Challenge is Cutest of All - Watch

On Tuesday night, Khurana considered the possibility of social media platforms being completely banned. He wants everyone to use this situation in a positive light and pursue their hobbies in this tough time. He joked, “Thinking now that social media platforms are getting banned, maybe be should refer to the hobbies section of our resumes for some ideas to kill our time”. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Confirms: Aly And I Were Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Jammu Last Month

Check out the post shared by Aparshakti Khurana below:

Check out the post shared by Aly Goni below

However, on Twitter, Aly Goni shared his thoughts about how this ban might affect people by making them jobless. He wrote, ‘Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega (sad face and thumbs down emoticons).’

Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega 😔 🙏🏼 👎🏽👎🏽 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 25, 2021



Aly also took to Instagram story and wrote: “Twitter Facebook Ban?? Ahista Ahista Log Hi Ban Ho Jayenge Yaha (laughing emoticon).”

Hours after Facebook and Instagram said that they are working to implement operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of the new IT rules that come into effect from Wednesday, Google and YouTube on Tuesday said they will also comply with the country’s digital rules. Google said it respects India’s legislative process and have a long history of responding to government requests to remove content where it violates the local law or product policies.