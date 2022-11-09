Fact Check: Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Girl Photos Are PHOTOSHOPED

Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Girl Photos LEAKED? Here's a Fact Check!

Fact Check Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s Baby Girl Photos Are PHOTOSHOPED

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become proud parents of a baby girl on November 6. Ever since the family announced the arrival of the baby Kapoor, fans have been sharing videos and pictures of the baby, claiming it to be Ranbir and Alia’s daughter. Recently a Twitter user posted a video of a girl kissing her baby on the cheeks while resting on a hospital bed. The true fact is the viral video is not of Alia Bhatt, but instead fake. The family hasn’t shared any pictures of the baby or Alia yet.

Congratulations 🥳 alia so cute baby girl ❣️❣️❣️🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/kpYSt1Qfs4 — Drx.monikachoudhary (@monikac60799851) November 7, 2022



Alia Bhatt was taken to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai around 7:30 am on Sunday and the baby was delivered by 12 noon. Alia’s Instagram post had a beautiful picture of a lion’s family with a heartfelt message from Ranbir and Alia. She wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨.” Earlier, today, the actor’s father Mahesh Bhatt had also expressed his happiness and said, “Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who tied the knot on April 14 this year, announced their pregnancy in June 2022.