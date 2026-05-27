Fact Check: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol’s viral leaked pictures from Alpha, real or fake?

The internet has been flooded with alleged leaked visuals from Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol but fans are divided over whether the images are genuine set leaks or digitally altered creations.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/fact-check-alia-bhatt-sharvari-and-bobby-deols-viral-leaked-pictures-from-alpha-real-or-fake-8428045/ Copy

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari images leak from Alpha (PC: Twitter)

Social media is once again buzzing with fresh rumours around Alpha after several alleged leaked pictures featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol surfaced online. The images quickly grabbed attention among movie fans, with many claiming they revealed the first look of the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film. However, confusion started spreading after some users pointed out that the visuals looked digitally altered. The viral posts have now triggered a debate over whether the photos are genuine leaks from the film sets or AI-enhanced creations made for social media attention.

How did the leaked Alpha pictures go viral?

The viral images were first shared by an X account named Shahabuddin Ahmed SRKian 2.0. Initially, the user uploaded blurred pictures allegedly featuring Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from the sets of Alpha. The account captioned the images by claiming they were “official internet-breaking leaked photos” from the film’s shoot and hinted that the sequence belonged to a major climax scene connected to the YRF Spy Universe.

Later, the same account uploaded clearer versions of the pictures and revealed that the visuals had been enhanced using Google Gemini Nano Banana AI technology. The user further described the scene as an “Empire Chase Climax Fight Scene” involving super agents, rogue villains and an AI army.

Also read: Alia Bhatt’s Alpha to NOT CLASH with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, makers share new release date

See viral pictures from Alpha here

#BobbyDeol– #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari First Official Internet Breaking LEAKED Photos ⚠️ From #ALPHA Shoot On Sets In 2025❤️‍ LORD ALPHA Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #YRFSpyUniverse Next Action Opus In July 2026 Its From EMPIRE CLIMAX Sequence Of Assassin Vs A.I pic.twitter.com/uySDNNYHjr — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 26, 2026

Are the viral Alpha images real or fake?

At the moment there is no official confirmation regarding the authenticity of the pictures. Neither Yash Raj Films nor the actors involved in the project have reacted to the viral posts. Because the clearer visuals were reportedly enhanced through AI many social media users began questioning whether the images were genuine set leaks or entirely computer generated creations.

Some fans believe the pictures may have been edited versions of old promotional photos while others think they could be fan made concepts designed to look realistic. As of now there is no verified evidence proving that the leaked images are officially connected to Alpha. The viral posts should therefore be treated with caution until confirmed by the makers.

#ALPHA ✨️ EXCLUSIVE & OFFICIAL LEAKED PHOTOS ENHANCED w/ Google Gemini (Nano Banana)❤️‍#BobbyDeol Vs #AliaBhatt & #Sharvari In An Empire Chase Climax Fight Scene From #YRFSpyUniverse Next Dark Mission (Chapter) Super Agents Vs Rogue Lord & A.I Army⚡️Penned By #ShivRawail https://t.co/9HYCmCpAnx pic.twitter.com/EMaDZtYxSH — Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 (@Shahab2SRKian50) May 26, 2026

Also read: This actor’s cameo in Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol’s Alpha may cause trouble due to…, his name is…

What is Alpha about?

Alpha is one of the most anticipated films from the YRF Spy Universe. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles while Bobby Deol is reportedly expected to play the antagonist. The film is being directed by Shiv Rawail who earlier directed the critically praised series The Railway Men. The project has already generated strong excitement among fans because it marks a major female led action film within the expanding YRF spy franchise.

When will Alpha release in theatres?

The release schedule of Alpha has changed more than once. The film was initially expected to arrive in 2025 before getting postponed to April 2026. Later the makers shifted the date once again. Now the film is officially scheduled to release in theatres on July 10 2026.