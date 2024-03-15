Home

Fact Check: Amitabh Bachchan NOT Hospitalised, Read on

Amitabh Bachchan made a promotional tweet on Friday morning and a few reports suggested that he got hospitalised.

Mumbai: Various reports suggested on Friday that actor Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. The 81-year-old actor shared a post on social media a few hours before the news came in. He simply wrote ‘in gratitude ever’ in the caption of his post before the speculation went rife that he was admitted to the hospital. More details on the same are awaited.

A source close to india.com revealed that “Bachchan has been doing well and is at his home in Jalsa as we update our readers about his health. He is feeling absolutely fine and has not experienced any issues whatsoever.” The rumours regarding his hospitalisation are baseless.

Earlier this year, the megastar of the Indian film industry underwent surgery for his wrist. He revealed the same in his blog and talked about how he continued working despite all that he suffered due to the surgery. Bachchan is also grappling with other health conditions and while he has not spoken in length about it all, he has always maintained that he tries to live a healthy life despite all the restrictions and conditions his body has.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few glimpses of his ‘Sunday darshan’ recently. In the photos he shared on social media, he could be seen waving at the fans and greeting them with folded hands to thank them for their love and respect. The actor makes sure that if he is in the city, he is meeting his fans and at least waving at them every Sunday as they gather outside his house for one glimpse.

