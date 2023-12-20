Home

Fact Check: Are Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday Playing Lovers in Sankara? Here’s the Truth

Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday are expected to share the screen for their upcoming project. Various rumours related to project claimed that they will be romantically involved in the film.

Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday to share the screen for next project.

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is once again set to heighten the excitement among his fans. The ‘Mission Raniganj‘ actor is believed to be shooting for his upcoming project, ‘The Untold Story Of C Shankaran Nair,’ alongside Ananya Panday. Back in May 2023, Akshay and Ananya were spotted at IIT Roorkee, after which rumours of their collaboration started making headlines. Now, another set of rumours is making rounds on the internet, claiming that Akshay and Ananya will be romantically involved in their upcoming project.

However, after fact-checking, our sources have confirmed that all the rumours have turned out to be untrue, as both stars will be portraying each other’s colleagues, and there will be no romantic angle involved. Meanwhile, no further plot details about the film have been revealed so far. Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see Ananya and Akshay’s collaboration on screen, as this marks the first time both actors will share the big screen. A few media reports suggest that the movie is based on lawyer C Sankaran Nair. However, an official announcement regarding the film is yet to be made.

Akshay was recently seen in Mission Raniganj. The movie revolved around the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. Based on a real event, the film stars Akshay Kumar as Jaswant Singh Gill, a brave and diligent mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad who rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. Apart from Kumar, the film also features Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, and Pavan Malhotra in key roles. The movie was released on October 6, 2023, on the big screens.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie is set to be released on Netflix on December 26, 2023. Besides Ananya, the film also features Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. The Student of the Year 2 actress was last seen in Dream Girl 2.

