A TikTok video of Dabangg 3 actor Javed Hyder is doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen selling vegetables. The video has gone viral and many websites have reported the news by writing that 'Javed is selling vegetables to make his ends meet due to the coronavirus lockdown'. The TikTok video features the actor lip-syncing to 'Duniya Mein Rehna Hai Toh Kaam Kar Pyaare' while selling a packet of tomatoes to a customer.'

Actor Dolly Bindra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 4, shared his video on Twitter and wrote, "He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder. No work due to lockdown mahamari #COVID19. Born: India. Javed Hyder is an Indian actor associated with the movie Baabarr (2009), and TV series Jeannie Aur Juju (2012). His 2017 release includes the Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi."



Let us tell you that Javed Hyder is not a vegetable seller. He was an actor and still is an actor. He keeps making videos with vegetable sellers to entertain everyone. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Javed reacted to the news and told them “No, I am not a vegetable vendor. I am an actor by profession even now. The entire selling vegetable video was just an act and I had made that TikTok only to motivate my followers that one should not give up when times are tough and that no work is small or big. I had no idea that it would go out with this message. Dolly Bindra ji had shared the video on her social media handle stating that I’m selling vegetables now and I had even commented that it was only an act and nothing more, but I think people didn’t notice it and the video went viral overnight.”

Javed Hyder further mentioned that he has enough to lead a normal life and even if there’s a need to sell vegetables, he doesn’t have a problem. “By God’s grace, I have enough to lead a normal life even if work doesn’t resume for the next couple of months. And even if I have to sell vegetables for a living in future, I have no qualms in doing it as that is also a normal job just like acting or anything else,” he added.

Javed Hyder makes several TikTok videos while selling vegetables and some of them are now viral.

On the work front, Javed has worked with Aamir Khan in Gulaam, Dabangg 3, Chandni Bar Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Welcome Back to name a few.