Mumbai: With SS Rajamouli's blockbuster sensation 'RRR,' Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut in the South. The actor who made a powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi is at the pinnacle of her career right now. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, shattered Rajamouli's Baahubali 2's record for the largest opening for an Indian film.

She is rumoured to be dissatisfied with the small amount of screen time she got in the final cut of 'RRR.' The actor who appears to be dissatisfied with her limited appearance in the magnum opus,' has reportedly deleted a few posts relating to the film from her Instagram profile. If rumours are to be believed, Alia has unfollowed S.S from her Instagram account. To verify this, we checked her following, and looks like all these rumours are baseless.

Here is the proof:

People also point out that Alia Bhatt, who was seen promoting ‘RRR‘ prior to its postponement, was largely absent from the second leg of the film’s promotional campaign, with the exception of one major event. If Alia Bhatt’s celebrity in Bollywood is to be regarded, Rajamouli did not write the finest of characters for her in ‘RRR.’ So it’s no surprise that the Raazi fame is furious. In any case, it’s far too soon to draw any judgments.

Meanwhile, RRR, a massive action drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and directed by SS Rajamouli, has been dominating the box office. In its first weekend, the film grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajat Devgn continues to make money on its fourth day.

(With inputs from IANS)