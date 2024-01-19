FACT CHECK: Did Prabhas Donate Rs 50 Crore for the Consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir? Check Official Statement

Home

Prabhas has recently been in the headlines amid assertions suggesting a donation of Rs. 50 crore for the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

South’s superstar Prabhas has been hitting the limelight for quite some time now. Prabhas was recently seen in one of the superhits of 2023, Salaar. Now, the actor once again grabbed the headline when several speculations of him donating Rs 50 crore to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir’s consecration are doing rounds on the internet. Now, Prabhas’ team however during a conversation with India Today has set the record straight.

What were the claims about Prabhas?

Already, the internet was filled with speculations that the actor has contributed a huge amount to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir’s consecration. However, another fuel was added to the fire when Andhra Pradesh MLA Chirla Jaggireddy claimed that even Prabhas had stepped forward to me a heavy donation for the upcoming ceremony for Ram Mandir. During an event, the minister said, “The one who earns money and decides to share it with others is great. Prabhas is one such person, he has agreed to donate money to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He has agreed to sponsor the food for the people attending.”

What was Prabhas’ team’s answer to these speculations?

During a conversation with India Today, Prabhas’ team called it all “fake news.” The actors from Salaar and Adipurush neither made a substantial donation to the temple nor consented to sponsor the food on the specified day, as confirmed by the publication.

Invitation sent to actors for the inauguration of Ram Mandir

Several South’s famous celebs have received the invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Some of these celebs are Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Dhanush. Apart from celebs from South cinema, various B-town celebs including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and several others have also received the invitation. After its consecration on January 22, the Ram temple will be accessible for darshan by the general public starting January 23.

Prabha’s Work Front

Prabhas is set to feature in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and Maruthi’s The Raja Saab, co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal.

