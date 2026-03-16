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Fact Check: Did Ranveer Singhs Sikh character really smoke in Dhurandhar 2?

Fact Check: Did Ranveer Singh’s Sikh character really smoke in Dhurandhar 2?

A claim circulating online suggests that Ranveer Singh’s Sikh character in Dhurandhar 2 is shown smoking. The discussion quickly triggered reactions across social media. A closer look at the available information helps clarify what is actually known so far.

The debate around the upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge recently gained attention after a viral poster triggered claims about actor Ranveer Singh portraying Sikh character smoking a cigarette.

The post quickly circulated across social media platforms, leading many users to believe film contains a controversial scene. Soon discussion expanded with accusations that the portrayal disrespects Sikh religious beliefs. However full picture behind viral claim tells slightly different story.

The controversy before the release of Dhurandhar 2

The film directed by Aditya Dhar is already generating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Reports suggested that filmmakers received legal notice after objection raised regarding poster showing turbaned character holding cigarette. Since smoking and tobacco use remain strictly prohibited within Sikh religious code, many community members expressed concern over alleged portrayal.

Legal notice to makers of Dhurandhar 2

Complaint reportedly argued that certain promotional visuals portray Sikh individual holding cigarette. According to complainants, such depiction violates religious principles because tobacco consumption stands prohibited within Sikh faith. Notice demanded removal of all scenes, posters, trailers promotional visuals showing such imagery.

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Complainants also requested filmmakers issue public apology to Sikh community. Notice further warned that failure to respond within given timeline could lead to legal action against producers along with individuals involved with film.

The statement from the organisation

Paramjit Singh Sarna president Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi shared strong reaction through social media platform X. He wrote that poster showing turbaned Sikh character with cigarette represents serious violation of Sikh religious values.

He stated “Poster from Pralay song from film Dhurandhar 2 depicts turbaned Sikh character holding cigarette. Such portrayal deeply offensive and misrepresents Sikh identity.”

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The poster of the Pralay song from the film Dhurandhar 2 depicts a turbaned Sikh character holding a cigarette. This portrayal is deeply offensive and a serious violation of Sikh religious principles. In Sikh tradition, tobacco is strictly prohibited and regarded as a Bajjar… pic.twitter.com/ZoThF3K5Vp — Paramjit Singh Sarna (@ParamjitSSarna) March 12, 2026

Real truth behind viral poster

Further examination suggests viral poster not official promotional material from team Dhurandhar. The image of Ranveer Singh’s character Jaskirat Singh Rangi appears AI generated and created by unknown social media user. Design and fonts do not match original Dhurandhar posters.

Film team has released only one song titled ‘Aari Aari’ so far while viral poster mentions Pralay which is not part of Dhurandhar 2 music lineup. Interestingly Pralay refers to another upcoming zombie survival film starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Jai Mehta.

While digging further we found that poster design resembles Dhurandhar track ‘Ez-Ez’ performed by Raj Ranjodh, Hanumankind, Shashwat Sachdev and Diljit Dosanjh which indicates viral image is simply fan made poster with some added effects inspired by original design.

More about Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh alongside R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon along with Danish Pandor. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19 while paid preview screenings planned one day earlier on March 18, 2026.

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