Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan had attended legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral on Sunday evening at Shivaji Park crematorium. In a white t-shirt and beige pants he was seen giving blessings and reciting Fateha for Lata Mangeshkar. SRK was photographed with a woman who is being mistaken to be Gauri Khan. However, Gauri Khan did not attend Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites, she is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager who accompanied him. Shortly after the religious rituals were completed, a senior journalist had shared Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja’s pic from the funeral and wrote, “Here’s @iamsrk and his wife @gaurikhan bidding adieu to Lataji. What a picture of amity and respect this makes #Faith #Humanity”.Also Read - Asha Bhosle Misses Lata Mangeshkar, Shares Emotional Post With Childhood Pic: Bachpan Ke Din Bhi Kya Din The

There were several Twitter users who have been sharing the same image of Shah Rukh reciting Fateha with Pooja, believing it to be Gauri Khan. Others clarified on the same social networking site by correcting that along with SRK is Pooja not Gauri. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan 'Spit' Near Mortal Remains of Lata Mangeshkar? Here's The Truth

Correction: I have been informed that this is not Gauri Khan but his manager Pooja Dadlani. The idea of an inclusive, secular India paying homage to possibly one of the greatest Indians still remains poignant in an increasingly polarising nation. — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) February 6, 2022

CLAIM: Shah Rukh Khan attended Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral with wife Gauri Khan

FACT: No, he didn’t. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani

Another Shah Rukh Khan’s picture at the final rites of Lata Mangeshkar also went viral where the superstar was seen reciting Fateha for the late legendary singer. A section of people accused him of spitting near Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains. “Can’t believe SRK spitted on #LataDidi’s body while paying his “last respect” to her… Even if your Mazhab teaches you this, practice this at your home or with your own people…” a Twitter user wrote. Another user clarified by saying “SRK didn’t spit there. He blew, which is a common practice in Islam. Muslims do blow air from their mouth after reciting Ayats from Holy Quran.”

Lata Mangeshkar who enthralled the world with her euphonious voice for eight decades was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, State Cabinet Ministers, and other top dignitaries along with the bereaved Mangeshkar clan were in attendance.