India's legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who enthralled the world with her euphonious voice for eight decades was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, State Cabinet Ministers, and other top dignitaries along with the bereaved Mangeshkar clan were in attendance. Besides, millions of Mumbaikars and common Indians mourned for the departed singer at the funeral venue, marking the end of a musical era symbolised by their favourite Lata Mangeshkar.

However, shortly after the religious rituals were completed, a photo from the funeral ceremony went viral in which Bollywood superstar was seen raising his hands in dua (prayers) while his manager Pooja Dadlani joined hands to pay homage to the celebrated singer. Khan also paid floral tribute and touched Mangeshkar's feet after reciting dua at Shivaji park. Touched by his gesture, netizens called the snap,' a picture of secular India'.

On the other hand, a section of people started condemning the actor accusing him of spitting near Mangeshkar’s mortal remains. “Can’t believe SRK spitted on #LataDidi’s body while paying his “last respect” to her… Even if your Mazhab teaches you this, practice this at your home or with your own people…” a Twitter user wrote.

While a section of netizens lambasted SRK for the alleged despicable act, another set of people clarified that he was simply ‘blowing’ for ‘Magfirat’ after reciting dua. “SRK didn’t spit there. He blew, which is a common practice in Islam. Muslims do blow air from their mouth after reciting Ayats from Holy Quran. RWs are making issue out of nothing that too in the death of an eminent personality”, a twitter user wrote.

CLAIM: SRK spit near mortal remain of Lata Mangeshkar

FACT: No, he didn’t. This gesture in Islam is performed to ward off the evil spirits or ‘Satan.’

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to legendary singer after the members pay tributes to her in the House. Officials said a decision has been taken that the House will be adjourned for an hour after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar’s obituary when it meets for the day at 10 am on Monday. Mangeshkar passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She was admitted to the hospital in January after she was down with COVID-19.