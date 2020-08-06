There were reports that Bollywood actor Disha Patani‘s father Jagdish Patani, who is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department, have tested positive for the Coronavirus along with two other officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department. However, Disha’s team has issued a statement denying all such reports. According to the statement, the actor’s father is absolutely fine and also urged people to stop spreading the wrong information. Also Read - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Starrer to Resume Shoot at Mumbai's Studio

The false reports suggested Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani and the two other officers were investigating a transformer scam. They had come to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Following their corona test reports, the zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

The Baaghi 2 actor has been self-quarantined with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family in Mumbai from the last four months due to the coronavirus scare. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan’s next Radhe: Your Unwanted Bhai. The film will also star Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The shooting was halted but now it is all set to resume, now, makers have decided to complete the shoot in a city studio. The action sequence will also be shot in a city studio. As per the report, 1-to 12 days of work is left in the film.

It is also being said that if the theatres re-open by October or November, the film might have a Diwali release. Earlier, the makers were eyeing for Eid 2020 release but due to COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown imposition in the country, it could not happen. The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.

Other than this, Disha Patani has also been roped for Ek Villain 2 which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.