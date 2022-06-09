Nayanthara’s Leaked Bridal Look: One of the most famous couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally tied the knots on June 09, 2022, in the presence of their family and close celebrity friends. The couple married today in Mahabalipuram with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. While admirers wait for the first glimpse of the bride and groom, pictures of Nayanthara in her wedding attire are doing the rounds on social media.Also Read - LIVE Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Marriage First Official PHOTO: Newlyweds Look so in Love; Groom Kisses Bride

As their wedding approaches, fans have been waiting for news from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. A photo of the bride, Nayanthara, has surfaced online ahead of the wedding. These images have been widely circulated by fans, who believe they are the bride's leaked photos from the just concluded wedding ceremony.

Nayanthara’s viral bridal look:

Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Share Excitement on Wedding Day, Filmmaker Says ‘Excited to See u Walking Up The Aisle’ – PICS

On social media, old photos of Nayanthara masquerading as a bride have surfaced. These shots are from one of her previous photo shoots. Nayanthara and Vighnesh Sivan got married, but the photos of their wedding have yet to be posted. Allow us to inform you that you will have to wait a bit longer to see Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in their wedded state.

We can’t wait to view newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding pictures. Reportedly, the couple plans to host a grand reception in Chennai for their industry colleagues in the coming few days.

We wish Nayanthara and Vighnesh Sivan the best of luck in their future endeavors!