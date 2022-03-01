Bollywood star Salman Khan is known for being a Dabangg at heart. With an illustrious career spanning over decades, Salman continues to deliver hits after hits, consistently. While there has been much conjecture about him being a bachelor and not marrying, the actor has remained tight-lipped about the same.



However, in what can be called a surprising turn of events, a photograph of Salman getting married to a Bollywood actress started doing the rounds on Tuesday. In the pic, Salman is dressed in a white sherwaani and Sonakshi is in a red bridal lehenga. Check out the viral image below:Also Read - Kashmiri Artisan Weaves Salman Khan's Image on Silk Carpet, Wants to Gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

The truth is that the snap was photo-shopped and Salman is still single. He shares a warm bond with Sonakshi Sinha, who he had launched in 2010. Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg. Also Read - Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Head To Delhi For Tiger 3 Shoot- Watch Video

Recent rumours suggested that Sonakshi Sinha was in a relationship with ‘Notebook’ actor Zaheer Iqbal. As per an ETimes report, Sonakshi clarified, “Zaheer is like my best friend. We laugh off this news because it is very funny. We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for.”



On the work front, Salman will be seen in Salman recently returned to the city from his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai and was spotted at the airport. While often the superstar is seen in a good mood but it seems he was super angry at the paparazzi at the airport.



Watch this space for more updates. Also Read - Salman Khan Pays An Emotional Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar, Sings Lag Jaa Gale In Viral Video | Watch