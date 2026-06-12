Fact Check: Kannada actor Doddanna is alive; viral death reports turn out to be fake

A wave of misleading posts claiming veteran Kannada actor Doddanna had passed away caused panic online. The actor has now clarified the situation, confirming that the reports are completely false and urging people not to believe unverified news.

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Did social media wrongly claim Doddanna’s death (PC: Twitter)

Veteran Kannada actor Doddanna became the centre of confusion on June 12 after false reports about his death spread rapidly on social media. The rumours started early in the day and were quickly picked up by multiple platforms, leaving fans shocked and worried. The situation escalated within hours as an AI-generated poster claiming his demise went viral. However, the actor himself later stepped forward to clarify that the news was completely untrue and misleading.

False viral post creates panic online

The confusion began when an edited or AI-generated image circulated online suggesting that the 76-year-old actor had passed away. The post looked convincing enough for many users to believe it without verification. As it spread across platforms, fans and members of the Kannada film industry began expressing concern and sharing tribute messages before any official confirmation.

Doddanna confirms he is safe and healthy

To put an end to the rumours, Doddanna personally addressed the issue in a conversation with Kannada Prabhat Online. He clearly stated that he is alive, healthy, and currently at home. The actor said, “I am fine. I am alive. I am healthy. Please don’t believe such false news.” He also urged the public not to trust or forward such misinformation without checking facts. His clarification helped calm the situation, but he also expressed frustration over how quickly false information spreads in the digital age.

See viral video of Doddanna here

Reaction from fans and film industry

Once the truth came out, fans and colleagues strongly condemned the spread of fake news. Many pointed out how AI-generated content and edited posts are increasingly being misused to create confusion. Several people from the Kannada film industry also called the incident irresponsible and distressing, especially for elderly actors and their families.

A respected legacy in Kannada cinema

Sugurappa Doddanna remains one of the most respected figures in Kannada cinema. With a career spanning more than four decades, he has acted in over 800 films and is known for his strong supporting roles and comic timing. From villains to police officers to light-hearted characters, he has done it all with ease. Some of his well-known legacy films include Sangliyana, C.B.I. Shankar, Suryavamsha, Raktha Kanneeru, and Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna. Even today, he continues to be active in films and remains a familiar face for audiences across generations.

Maintaining his remarkable screen presence into the current decade, his recent filmography features prominent roles in Karataka Damanaka (2024), Santhosha Sangeetha (2024), and X & Y (2025). His most recent cinematic appearances include the 2026 drama Raktha Kashmira, reinforcing his enduring legacy as an active and invaluable stalwart of the regional film industry.