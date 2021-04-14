Mumbai: Bollywood actor and dancer Malaika Arora recently posted a picture in which she was flaunting a diamond ring on social media, and fans were speculating that she is engaged to actor Arjun Kapoor. However, we got all the answers and we are ready to burst your bubble. Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora shared her two pics flaunting a big diamond rock. She was showered with messages as many thought she is engaged as Malaika and Arjun are dating and their wedding rumors keep coming. Also Read - Malaika Arora Takes COVID Jab, Talks About Being 'Eligible to Take The Vaccine'

While sharing the pics, Malaika captioned: "How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it 💍❤️ Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring 💍". The actor's post proves that she is promoting a jewelry brand.

From Malaika Arora's post, it is clear that she is not engaged and it is just an ad shoot.

Check here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)