There are reports doing rounds on the internet that actor Manoj Bajpayee is very much interested in playing gangster Vikas Dubey on a big screen. On Friday, after the news of the alleged encounter of a dreaded gangster, netizens started discussing the possibility of a Bollywood movie on the same. It was being said that Manoj has been roped in for the role of the gangster in Sandip Kapur’s next. Rubbishing the rumours, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Wrong news”. Also Read - Film on Vikas Dubey? Anubhav Sinha Asked to Make Movie on Gangster, Replies ‘Koi Banaane Nahin Dega Sir’

In his tweet, Manoj has also shared a link to Bollywood Hungama’s story which read as ‘Manoj Bajpayee To Play Vikas Dubey In His Next With Sandiip Kapur’, which was later deleted. Also Read - To Believe, or Not to Believe: 5 Questions Raised on Vikas Dubey Encounter

Have a look at Manoj Bajpayee’s tweet:



As per the reports in IANS, producer Sandiip Kapur has suggested that a film with Manoj Bajpayee playing the role of the gangster should be made. “What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You’ll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas,” Kapur tweeted.

It is being reported that Sandiip is in the process of acquiring the right to make the biopic of the gangster.

Talking about Vikas Dubey, he was the history-sheeter and mastermind behind killing 8 policemen in Bikru village Kanpur. He was shot dead on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. As per the reports, he was shot dead when he tried to escape after a road accident while being taken to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

On the work front, Manoj is seen in the critically acclaimed movie Bhonsle. It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self-isolation. Bhonsle revolves around a police constable played by Manoj Bajpayee, who tries to help migrants in their battles with the local politicians. The film also addresses the concerns of various ethnic groups and highlights the issues that they face in order to survive in a city like Mumbai, away from their home. The film also features Santosh Juvekar and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh.